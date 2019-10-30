Arrests

10/21 at 2:25 a.m. Llyod G. Killam, 37, of Water Street, Augusta, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Sergeant Donald Laflin on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/22 at 6:15 a.m. Dustin W. Stacey, 32, of Hardwick, Vermont, was arrested on Mussey Road and Honan Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating without a license.

10/23 at 8:44 a.m. Jacob Thomas, 27, of U.S. Route 1, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Sarah Fasulo on charges of domestic violence assault, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and trafficking in prison contraband.

10/24 at 8:35 p.m. Darcy Snyder, 44, of Grant Street, Saco, was arrested on Payne Road and Cummings Road by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/25 at 6:54 a.m. Nicholas S. Delahunt, 34, of Androscoggin Avenue, Lewiston, was arrested on Haigis Parkway and Scottow Hill Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/27 at 6:13 a.m. Krystle M. Eisenbach, 29, of Broadturn Road, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, violating conditions of release and on outstanding warrants from other agencies.

Summonses

10/21 at 5:13 a.m. Jhonattan A. Diaz, 20, of Grant Street, Saco, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating without a license.

10/22 at 3:49 p.m. Leah M. Wood, 40, of Main Street, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Daniel Donovan on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and for violating conditions of release.

10/23 at 5:50 a.m. Kristy L. Landry, 29, of Milliken Street, Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on Payne Road and Scarborough Downs Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

10/23 at 8:03 a.m. Christopher D. Simpson, 21, of Old Blue Point Road, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 and Pine Point Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and violating conditions of release.

10/25 at 10:31 a.m. Austin S. Brackett, 23, of Minuteman Drive, was issued a summons on Payne road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of attaching false plates.

10/25 at 4:53 p.m. Ashley B. Bird, 36, of Lancaster Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/25 at 9:04 p.m. Theodore H. Lane, 21, of Maine Street, North Haven, was issued a summons on Scarborough Downs Road and U.S. Route 1 by Sergeant Scott Vaughan on a charge of operating without a license.

10/25 9:22 p.m. William J. McCaughey, 67, of Lincoln, Rhode Island, was arrested on Scarborough Downs Road and Payne Road by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of operating under the influence.

Fire calls

10/21 at 7:28 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Gorham Road.

10/21 at 8:28 a.m. Alarm call on Ledgeview Drive in Westbrook.

10/21 at 11:05 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Winding Way.

10/21 at 5:16 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Colby Drive.

10/21 at 9:11 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

10/21 at 9:28 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Mulberry Lane.

10/22 at 9:30 a.m. Alarm call on Eisenhower Drive in Westbrook.

10/22 at 11:07 a.m. Alarm call on Andover Road in Westbrook.

10/23 at 2:29 a.m. Alarm call on Jordan Way in Cape Elizabeth.

10/23 at 10:41 a.m. Alarm call on Westbrook Street in Portland.

10/23 at 1:03 p.m. Alarm call on Grandview Drive.

10/23 at 1:30 p.m. Alarm call on Houghton Street.

10/23 at 9:53 p.m. Alarm call on Chestnut Circle in Gorham.

10/23 at 10:33 p.m. Alarm call on Gorham Road.

10/24 at 9:16 a.m. Alarm call at Gorham Crossing in Gorham.

10/24 at 11:38 a.m. Alarm call on Clearview Drive.

10/24 at 12:30 p.m. Alarm call on Oak Circle in Gorham.

10/24 at 2:59 p.m. Alarm call on Straw Road in Gorham.

10/24 at 3:55 p.m. Alarm call on Checkley Point.

10/24 at 5:05 p.m. Alarm call on Tamarac Drive in South Portland.

10/24 at 6:31 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Sagebush Drive.

10/24 at 7:12 p.m. Outside fire check on Running Hill Road.

10/25 at 10:04 a.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Washington Avenue.

10/25 at 1:33 p.m. Alarm call on Blue Ledge Road in Gorham.

10/26 at 1:02 a.m. Alarm call on Gallery Boulevard.

10/26 at 8:19 a.m. Alarm call on Gallery Boulevard.

10/26 at 11:25 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Black Point Road.

10/26 at 3:13 p.m. Alarm call on Maple Avenue in Gorham.

10/26 at 4:30 p.m. Alarm call on James Baka Drive in South Portland.

10/26 at 7:48 p.m. Alarm call on South Street in Gorham.

10/27 at 5:43 a.m. Alarm call on Payne Road.

10/27 at 9:09 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

10/27 at 12:13 p.m. Alarm call on Bartlett Road in Gorham.

10/27 at 3:23 p.m. Alarm call on Gorham Road.

EMS

The Scarborough Fire Department responded to 57 calls from Oct. 21-27.

