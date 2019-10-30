Scratch Baking Co. in South Portland announced Wednesday that it is closing its second location, a toast bar at 205 Broadway, because of the labor shortage.
The owners of the popular bakery posted on Facebook that the bar closed in September, but they had hoped to reopen in October.
“Unfortunately with the current labor shortage we just can’t find the staff to provide the experience and service to our customers that is so important to us,” the post said. “It is an extremely difficult decision and one that admittedly feels a bit like defeat because who likes to disappoint folks who want their toast!?”
The toast bar, located in a former car wash, may reopen in spring, it said.
Until then, the space is available for catered breakfast meetings and special events.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Volleyball: Windham and South Portland go five sets, Eagles prevail
-
News
Maine video store owner convicted of selling 48,000 pirated DVDs
-
Nation & World
Federal Reserve cuts key interest rate for 3rd time this year
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Boys Soccer: G-NG stings Leavitt 3-0, advances
-
Business
Maine’s marine chief to chair Atlantic fisheries commission
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.