Scratch Baking Co. in South Portland announced Wednesday that it is closing its second location, a toast bar at 205 Broadway, because of the labor shortage.

The owners of the popular bakery posted on Facebook that the bar closed in September, but they had hoped to reopen in October.

“Unfortunately with the current labor shortage we just can’t find the staff to provide the experience and service to our customers that is so important to us,” the post said. “It is an extremely difficult decision and one that admittedly feels a bit like defeat because who likes to disappoint folks who want their toast!?”

The toast bar, located in a former car wash, may reopen in spring, it said.

Until then, the space is available for catered breakfast meetings and special events.

