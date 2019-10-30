Arrests

10/18 at 1:39 a.m. Phal Sue, 34, of Lynn, Massachusetts, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Daniel Purinton on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and for an unsworn falsification.

10/19 at 12:11 a.m. Jason L. Morrill, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of operating after habitual offenses.

10/19 at 1:42 a.m. Joseph H. Kirchner, 25, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was arrested on Veterans Memorial Bridge by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/20 at 6:16 p.m. Iman A. Omar, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Taylor Stroup on charges of attaching false plates, failing to provide correct name and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/21 at 1:57 a.m. Michael W. Reynolds, 25, of Biddeford, was arrested on Cash Corner by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating without a license.

10/23 at 5:51 p.m. Ryan Nichols, 32, of Westbrook, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/23 at 6:40 p.m. William R. Huston, 74, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Anthoine Street by Officer Kevin Sager on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and for an outstanding warrant.

10/24 at 1:25 p.m. Santiago A. Elias-Alvarez, 44, of Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Nicolas Dascanio on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and for violating conditions of release.

10/25 at 6:26 p.m. Daniel Rusch, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating conditions of release, failure to provide correct name and on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

10/22 at 10:04 a.m. Ethan Thorne, 27, of Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of failing to register vehicle.

10/22 at 7:49 p.m. Robin Coreau, 51, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Eliot Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of assault.

10/23 at 10:42 a.m. Autumn D. Pacheco, 18, of Jackman, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Brian McCarthy for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

10/23 at 11:42 a.m. Kolby Robichaud, 24, of Portland, was issued a summons on Highland Avenue by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/24 at 1:48 p.m. Kenneth LaFlamme, 48, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Running Hill Road by Officer Rocco Navarro on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and for violating conditions of release.

10/25 at 8:24 a.m. Suleiman M. Ideis, 60, of Villa Rica, Georgia, was issued a summons on Wallace Drive by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of failing to notify of motor vehicle.

10/25 at 10:02 a.m. Peter Knickels, 60, of Portland, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Philip Longanecker on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

10/22 at 5:03 a.m. Electrical wiring problem on Maine Mall Road.

10/22 at 9:18 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Foden Road.

10/22 at 9:44 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Church Street.

10/23 at 10:32 a.m. Telephone wire down on Devereaux Circle.

10/24 at 6:13 p.m. Unauthorized burn on Wythburn Road.

10/25 at 9:37 a.m. Gas leak on Highland Avenue.

10/25 at 9:56 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Brickhill Avenue.

10/25 at 5:46 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Maine Mall Road.

10/26 at 10:35 a.m. Extraction of victim(s) from building/structure on New York Avenue.

10/27 at 8:06 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Broadway.

10/28 at 4:55 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Marginal Way.

EMS

The South Portland Fire Department responded to 63 calls from Oct 22-28.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: