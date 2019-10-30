Maine State Police recovered a large amount of cocaine and arrested three people following a routine traffic stop on the Maine Turnpike this week.

The stop, which was for a traffic infraction, happened Tuesday in the northbound lane of the highway in Kennebunk.

A statement on the state police Facebook page said troopers recovered 114 grams of cocaine base and 10 grams of a suspected heroin/fentanyl mixture that had been concealed in the trio’s vehicle.

Charged with aggravated drug trafficking were: 25-year-old Antron Owens, also known as “Nunu”; 27-year-old Terrell Owens, also known as “Rell”; and 35-year-old Danielle Eames-Powe of Bangor. The Owenses are from New York City.

The South Portland Police Department and the department’s K-9 team assisted.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: