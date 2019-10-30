The deadline is drawing near to request absentee ballots prior to the Maine election.
Thursday marks the last day that absentee ballots can be requested with no questions asked. Come Friday, voters will have to show extenuating circumstances for requesting an absentee ballot.
There are only two issues on the statewide ballot on Tuesday, Election Day.
One is for a bond package approved by legislators.
The other is a constitutional amendment aimed at ensuring that physically disabled residents who can’t sign their names can still support referendum drives.
Many local races also will be decided Tuesday.
There are mayor elections in several communities including Portland, Auburn, Lewiston, Saco and Westbrook.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Gorham High School’s ‘Mr. P’ receives Milken award
-
Local & State
Thursday last day for no-questions-asked Maine absentee ballots
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Girls Soccer: Windham starts slow vs. South Portland, cruises through second half to 5-0 victory
-
Maine Voices Live
Video: Maine Voices Live with meteorologist Keith Carson
-
Times Record
Cook’s Corner Mall evacuated for possible gas leak
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.