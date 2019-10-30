Christmas fair – Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 3, 8 a.m.-noon, St. Anthony’s of Padua, 268 Brown St. Westbrook. White elephant room, penny raffle, baked goods, knitted goods and craft items, jewelry, books, puzzles, children’s games and 50/50 money raffle. Kitchen will open Saturday 8-10 a.m. serving sandwiches, then will open again at 11 a.m. serving lunch items, including hot dogs, hamburgers, French fries and more; at 5 p.m. lobster rolls, meatball subs and homemade macaroni and cheese will be added to menu. A live auction will start at 6 p.m. Sunday morning the fair will open at 8 a.m. with breakfast at 9 by Knights of Columbus with pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon and more. $7.50; $20, family. Drawings for the penny raffle, 50/50, and other raffled items will also occur Sunday morning.

Country corner Christmas fair – Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Buxton United Methodist Church, 276 Chicopee Road, Buxton. Food sale and cookie walk, white elephants, Christmas gifts, fancy work and more. Corn chowder and chicken soup lunch, also available to go.

Craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road, Scarborough. Variety of crafters, baked goods and white elephant items. Lunch with lobster stew and corn chowder.

