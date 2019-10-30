Christmas fair – Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 3, 8 a.m.-noon, St. Anthony’s of Padua, 268 Brown St. Westbrook. White elephant room, penny raffle, baked goods, knitted goods and craft items, jewelry, books, puzzles, children’s games and 50/50 money raffle. Kitchen will open Saturday 8-10 a.m. serving sandwiches, then will open again at 11 a.m. serving lunch items, including hot dogs, hamburgers, French fries and more; at 5 p.m. lobster rolls, meatball subs and homemade macaroni and cheese will be added to menu. A live auction will start at 6 p.m. Sunday morning the fair will open at 8 a.m. with breakfast at 9 by Knights of Columbus with pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon and more. $7.50; $20, family. Drawings for the penny raffle, 50/50, and other raffled items will also occur Sunday morning.
Country corner Christmas fair – Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Buxton United Methodist Church, 276 Chicopee Road, Buxton. Food sale and cookie walk, white elephants, Christmas gifts, fancy work and more. Corn chowder and chicken soup lunch, also available to go.
Craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road, Scarborough. Variety of crafters, baked goods and white elephant items. Lunch with lobster stew and corn chowder.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Strimling has long record of good works
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Editorial Board should have picked Thibodeau
-
Arts & Entertainment
Bill Green, who told Maine stories to generations of viewers, is signing off
-
Business
The Wrap: New restaurants, a favorite food business for sale, lots of other changes
-
Portland Forecaster
Faith groups exploring solar power possibility