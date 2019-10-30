HAMPDEN — Alexis Michonski scored three goals and top-ranked Skowhegan won its 19th consecutive regional field hockey championship with a 5-0 victory Wednesday against Mt. Blue in the Class A North final at Hampden Academy.

Emily Reichenbach opened the scoring off a penalty corner eight minutes into the game. Michonski made it 2-0 later in the first half, then added two more goals in the second half. Bhreagh Kennedy got the final goal as Skowhegan (17-0) earned a rematch with defending champion Biddeford (17-0) in the state championship game Saturday at Messalonskee High.

Mt. Blue, the No. 2 seed, finished at 13-4.

WINTHROP 4, ST. DOMINIC 1: Maddie Perkins recorded two goals and dished out an assist to lead the top-seeded Ramblers (16-1) past the third-seeded Saints (12-5) in the Class C South final in Sanford.

Perkins struck first midway through the first half. Isabella Littler doubled the lead with her first career goal, then Gia Francis added another just before halftime.

Perkins converted a penalty stroke in the second half.

Anna Cote scored late for the Saints – the first goal the Ramblers have allowed in three playoff games.

Winthrop will play for its second straight state championship on Saturday against Dexter or Foxcroft Academy.

WINSLOW 5, BELFAST 2: Karlie Ramsdell scored three goals to lead the top-seeded Black Raiders (15-2) past No. 2 Belfast (13-4) in the Class B North final in Hampden.

Bodhi Littlefield and Sage Clukey also scored for Winslow, which avenged a loss to the Lions in the final game of the regular season.

Winslow will play York in the state championship match Saturday at Messalonskee High.

VOLLEYBALL

FALMOUTH 3, WINDHAM 1: Annika Hester had 36 kills and 11 digs, and Hillary Bouchard added 29 assists and nine digs as the top-seeded Yachtsmen (16-0) downed the fourth-seeded Eagles (12-4) in a Class A semifinal at Falmouth.

Katie Phillips helped with 11 kills, 16 assists and 13 digs.

Meghan Harmon led Windham with six kills. Sarah Elder had 15 digs.

Falmouth, the defending state champion, plays No. 2 Scarborough in the state championship match Friday night at the University of Southern Maine.

BOYS’ SOCCER

GORHAM 5, WESTBROOK 0: Travis Matheson scored two goals and set up another to lead the top-seeded Rams (12-2-1) past the eighth-seeded Blue Blazes (8-5-3) in a Class A South quarterfinal in Gorham.

Brady King assisted on both of Matheson’s goals and scored directly off a corner kick late in the game. Curran Bassingthwaite and Ryan Farr each added a goal. Romain Salvi needed just two saves for the shutout.

Logan Orr made seven saves for Westbrook.

YARMOUTH 4, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Aidan Hickey had a goal and an assist, and the top-seeded Clippers (12-0-3) eliminated the eighth-seeded Patriots (7-7-2) in a Class B South quarterfinal in Yarmouth.

Hickey assisted on Steve Fulton’s opening goal 8:41 into the game. Cam Merrill and Hickey followed with unassisted goals, and Liam Ireland set up John Clinton for the final goal at 57:12.

Yarmouth will host Freeport in the semifinals on Saturday.

YORK 2, MEDOMAK VALLEY 1: Josh Gennaro and Quenton Convery scored in the second half as the seventh-seeded Wildcats (8-7-1) rallied past the second-seeded Panthers (11-2-2) in a Class B South quarterfinal at Lincoln Academy.

Gennaro tied the game after a free kick by Dillon Brodsky with about 15 minutes remaining. Convery got the winner with less than four minutes left, sending York to the semifinals Saturday at No. 3 Greely.

GREELY 3, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Aidan Melville scored twice as the third-seeded Rangers (9-2-4) jumped out to an early lead and advanced to the Class B South semifinals with a win over the No. 11 Raiders (7-8-1) in Cumberland.

Chris Williams also scored, and Chris Theodores, Silas Cunningham and Andy Moore each got an assist.

BRUNSWICK 4, BREWER 0: David Nzuzi scored two goals, and the second-seeded Dragons (13-1-1) blanked the seventh-seeded Witches (5-10) in a Class A North quarterfinal in Brunswick.

Nzuzi got the only goal of the first half. The Dragons doubled their lead early in the second half when Liam Driscoll put home a rebound, and Nzuzi and Lane Foushee each scored to help Brunswick pull away.

LEWISTON 5, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 1: Bilal Hersi scored three goals and set up two others, and the top-ranked Blue Devils (13-1-1) cruised past the ninth-seeded Broncos (6-9-1) in a Class A North quarterfinal at Lewiston.

Suab Nur chipped in with a goal and an assist, and Mohamedamin Nur also scored. Leandro Auger and Moubarek Abdourahman each had an assist.

Tetsushi Okada scored for Hampden Academy.

The Blue Devils, seeking their fourth state championship in five years, will host a semifinal against Messalonskee on Friday.

WAYNFLETE 8, LISBON 1: Seven players scored for the third-seeded Flyers (13-2) as they rolled past the sixth-seeded Greyhounds (10-6) in a Class C South quarterfinal in Portland.

Aidan Kieffer led Waynflete with two goals. Ian McClure-Chute, Pat Shaw and Kieffer scored in the first half. Oliver Burdick, Luca Antolini, Max Ryan, Wyatt Winson and Kieffer added second-half goals.

Joey Ansel-Mullen collected three assists for Waynflete, which will host a semifinal Friday at Fitzpatrick Stadium against No. 7 Traip Academy.

Sean Moore finished with 13 saves for Lisbon.

TEMPLE ACADEMY 2, RANGELEY 1: Fifth-seeded Temple (9-4-2) got goals from Isaiah Simoneau and Nathan Riportella and defeated No. 4 Rangeley (8-5) in overtime in a Class D South quarterfinals in Rangeley.

Charlie Pye scored for Rangeley.

Temple advances to face Richmond in the semifinals.

