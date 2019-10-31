This decidedly different pot pie is a very versatile entrée. Let me share the ways: the mixture can be transferred to a deep-dish pie plate or casserole dish for baking. You can substitute Ro-Tel (diced tomatoes with chilies) for the tomatoes. Add the corn to the chicken mixture if you’d rather … . Add your favorite beans or use them as a substitute for the chicken. As an alternative for the chicken, use tender shredded pork.

If you want to stir up your tried and true cornbread recipe, do that. Are you in a rush? Whip up two boxes of Jiffy cornbread mix instead of making the topping from scratch. I will not judge you. Just don’t skimp on your favorite cheese before popping this casserole with its country-western connotations into the oven.

For a versatile salad, mix some nuts and fruit into tenderized kale. Spending a few meditative moments in happy contemplation breaks down this vegetable’s tendency toward toughness. Really, any nut/seed and seasonal fruit will work as additions. Apple cider vinegar can also be substituted for lemon juice if you prefer.

And let’s make an autumn fruit tart, shall we? This is a beautiful dessert filled with apples and figs; made sweet with a dollop of jarred preserves. If you want to try a different flavor of jamminess, be my guest. Cherry, peach, or orange marmalade are all winners. Don’t be intimidated by the pastry dough. It’s easy!

Serve the warm tart wedges with generous splashes of thick cream and give yourself a pat on the back for another well-made dinner.

You’re welcome.

Tex-Mex Pot Pie

2 cups cooked, shredded chicken

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

1 bell pepper, diced

1 cup barbecue sauce

2 (10-ounce) cans diced tomatoes

1 (8-ounce) can diced green chiles

1 cup shredded cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large ovenproof skillet, heat oil over medium heat and add onions and peppers. Cook and stir until soft, about 5 minutes. Add barbecue sauce, tomatoes, and chiles. Heat until thickened and bubbling. Stir in chicken and turn off heat.

Top with half the cheese then the cornbread batter. Sprinkle on remaining cheese. Bake for about 30-45 minutes until cornbread is starting to brown and chicken mixture is bubbling. Yield: 6 servings

Cornbread Topping

1 cup cornmeal

2/3 cup flour

2 tbsp. sugar

1 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

2 eggs

1 cup buttermilk (1 cup milk with 1 tablespoon white vinegar can be substituted)

1/4 cup melted butter

1 cup fresh or (thawed) frozen corn

In a bowl, whisk together dry ingredients. In a separate bowl, beat together eggs and buttermilk. (If using regular milk and vinegar, stir the two together and allow to stand at room temperature for 10 minutes.) Add to dry ingredients. Stir in butter and fold in corn.

Kale and Pear Salad

1/3 cup raw sunflower or pumpkin seeds

10 ounces kale, torn into pieces with stems removed

3 tablespoons. olive oil

3 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice

2 firm pears, diced into 1/2-inch cubes

1/3 cup dried cranberries or golden raisins

1/4 tsp salt, or more to taste

Toast the seeds in a dry skillet over medium heat, stirring frequently until golden brown. Remove to a bowl and set aside.

Place the kale in a salad bowl and pour the olive oil and salt over it. Massage the kale for 2-3 minutes until softened and slightly wilted. Add lemon juice, fruit, and toasted nuts to the bowl. Toss and serve. Yield: 8 servings

Apple Figgie Tart

2 cups flour

1/3 cup sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/3 cup very cold butter

1 egg, slightly beaten

1/3 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

4 cups apples, sliced and peeled

1/2 cup dried figs, chopped

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2/3 cup apricot preserves

Milk and sugar

Heavy cream for serving

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Sift together flour, sugar and baking powder. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Combine egg, milk, and vanilla; add to dry ingredients. Mix and shape into a ball.

On a lightly floured surface, knead dough gently for 10-12 strokes. Wrap and chill one-third of the dough. Pat remaining dough onto the bottom and sides of a 10-inch tart pan.

Stir cinnamon into apple slices then arrange on bottom pastry along with figs. Spoon preserves over fruit. On a floured surface, roll the chilled pastry into a 10-inch circle. Cut into 12 triangles then twist each piece twice at the narrow end. Arrange pastry twirls on filling. Brush with milk and sprinkle with sugar.

Bake 40-45 minutes or until apples are tender. Cover loosely with foil during the last 15 minutes of baking to prevent over-browning. Serve warm with a generous pour of cream. Yield: 8 servings

