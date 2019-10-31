CUMBERLAND—The Southern Maine Cross Country Regional Championship Meets unfolded at Twin Brook in Cumberland on Saturday, Oct. 26, and local schools repped proudly.

Complete Class A Boys Team Results

1. Falmouth, 90; 2. Scarborough, 92; 3. Kennebunk, 128; 4. Bonny Eagle, 141; 5. Gorham, 167; 6. Westbrook, 168; 7. Deering, 196; 8. Sanford, 199; 9. Massabesic, 204; 10. Portland, 220; 11. Marshwood, 242; 12 South Portland, 246; 13. Thornton, 272; 14. Cheverus, 337; 15. Biddeford, 346; 16. Noble, 448; 17. Windham, 475

The top nine teams advance to States, which will also be held at Twin Brook. That meet takes place on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Selected Class A Boys Individual Results

1. Ben Greene, Falmouth, 16:32.20; 5. Mahamed Sharif, Westbrook, 16:40.62; 6. Calvin Cummings, Gorham, 16:49.50; 9. Reed Henderson, Gorham, 17:08.73; 10. Aiden Willy, Bonny Eagle, 17:13.53; 16. Justin Tomison, Bonny Eagle, 17:33.02; 17. Jack Pecoraro, Westbrook, 17:41.18; 22. Josh Lehmann, Gorham, 17:52.87; 34. Parker Williams, Bonny Eagle, 18:19.84; 40. Anthony Mason, Bonny Eagle, 18:33.95; 41. Baxter Weyand, Bonny Eagle, 18:34.37; 47. Aiden Pecoraro, Westbrook, 18:43.16; 48. Cam Bessey, Westbrook, 18:48.08; 51. Salim Baker, Westbrook, 18:49.68; 55. Lucien Beardsley, Gorham, 18:55.41; 58. Anthony Breton, Bonny Eagle, 18:59.52; 63. Anthony Sirois, Bonny Eagle, 19:07.15; 67. Tristan Candelmo, Windham, 19:15.14

Complete Class A Girls Team Results

1. Bonny Eagle, 59; 2. Falmouth, 83; 3. Gorham, 100; 4. Marshwood, 124; 5. Portland, 126; 6. Windham, 128; 7. Scarborough, 187; 8. Cheverus, 205; 9. TA, 251; 10. Kennebunk, 261; 11. Sanford, 292; 12. Noble, 342; 13. Massabesic, 353; 14. Westbrook, 377; 15. South Portland, 397

The top eight teams advance to States.

Selected Class A Girls Individual Results

1. Sofie Matson, Falmouth, 17:51.74; 2. Kate Tugman, Gorham, 18:55.81; 4. Emmaline Pendleton, Bonny Eagle, 19:35.48; 5. Delaney Hesler, Bonny Eagle, 19:47.39; 9. Estella Inman, Windham, 20:38.04; 10. Hannah Stevens, Bonny Eagle, 20:45.27; 12. Iris Kitchen, Gorham, 20:54.14; 14. Hannah Langstaff, Windham, 21:04.33; 15. Emma Abbott, Bonny Eagle, 21:18.29; 24. Rachel Cummings, Gorham, 21:40.85; 25. Elisabeth Loranger, Gorham, 21:40.94; 27. Ella Dunne, Bonny Eagle, 21:41.93; 29. Emma Noonan, Bonny Eagle, 21:44.49; 31. Gwen Catalano, Bonny Eagle, 21:48.72; 33. Hailey Applebee, Windham, 22:07.50; 34. Camille Culpovich, Windham, 22:19.36; 40. Anna Nelson, Gorham, 22:40.69; 42. Elise Schultz, Windham, 22:49.80; 43. Eve Schultz, Windham, 22:49.87; 46. Isabel Dionne, Windham, 22:54.51; 53. Emily Paruk, Gorham, 23:19.20; 54. Carson Battaglia, Gorham, 23:19.63; 58. Isabelle Griffith, Westbrook, 23:27.75

Complete Class B Boys Team Results

1. Greely, 64; 2. York, 67; 3. Lincoln Academy, 94; 4. Cape Elizabeth, 107; 5. Freeport, 143; 6. Yarmouth, 166; 7. Wells, 182; 8. Morse, 189; 9. Poland, 214; 10. Gray-New Gloucester, 273; 11. Lake Region, 302; 12. Fryeburg, 322; 13. Gardiner, 386; 14. Spruce Mountain, 415

The top seven teams advance.

Selected Class B Boys Individual Results

1. Jack Bassett, Cape Elizabeth, 16:39.77; 28. Wyatt Fessler, G-NG, 18:25.82; 46. Grady Kemp, Lake Region, 19:07.90; 49. Jeff McCubrey, Lake Region, 19:17.50; 53. Dylan Washburn, G-NG, 19:32.92; 59. Tyler Daye, G-NG, 19:50.67; 61. Ian St. John, Lake Region, 19:52.26; 65. Ray Woodworth, G-NG, 20:05.46; 71. Luke Blais, Lake Region, 20:43.61; 72. Elijah Libby, 20:44.91; 77. Cam Landry, G-NG, 21:06.19; 80. Dillon Doucette, Lake Region, 21:21.83

Complete Class B Girls Team Results

1. Greely, 62; 2. York, 92; 3. Cape Elizabeth, 94; 4. Freeport, 103; 5. Yarmouth, 125; 6. Poland, 162; 7. Wells, 176; 8. Fryeburg, 209; 9. Gardiner, 230; 10. Leavitt, 241; 11. G-NG, 250; 12. Lincoln, 283

The top six teams advance.

Selected Class B Girls Individual Results

1. Lila Gaudrault, Cape Elizabeth, 19:12.40; 37. Alison MacDonald, G-NG, 23:11.90; 43. Leah Cote, G-NG, 23:26.20; 49. Carly Dyer, Lake Region, 24:03.70; 50. Jessica MacDonald, G-NG, 24:06.00; 63. Libby Blais, Lake Region, 24:37.00; 66. Ruby Pfeifle, G-NG, 24:58.50; 69. Madison Garcia, G-NG, 25:14.10; 76. Brooke Martin, G-NG, 25:44.50

