WEST PARIS — State police stopped four New York City residents Wednesday night on the Maine Turnpike and confiscated 382 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine bound for Oxford County, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said.

The arrests are connected to an investigation of drug trafficking from a home at 33 Main St. in West Paris. Simultaneous with the turnpike stop, deputies from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office and officers from Norway and Rumford police departments searched the West Paris home and seized items related to drug trafficking, McCausland’s news release said.

Investigators said the four have been importing and selling drugs from Oxford Hills to the Rumford area and in southern Franklin County in recent months.

Charged with aggravated drug trafficking were Yashim “Scotty” Gomez, 35, Raymond “T” Vasquez, 26, Geraldine “GiGi” Rodriguez, 31, and Princes Munoz-Cordero 19, all of Bronx. They were taken into custody in York and booked at the York County Jail in Alfred, McCausland said.

Gomez had bail set at $20,000; the others had bail set at $10,000, the news release said.

The drug trafficking arrests were the second this week for state police on the turnpike. On Tuesday, two New York men and a Bangor woman were arrested after their vehicle was stopped in Kennebunk and cocaine and heroin headed for Bangor was seized, McCausland said.

