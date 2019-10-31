As a small business owner in South Portland, I endorse Katie Bruzgo for City Council.

I remember when Katie and Naomi bought their house in South Portland. I knew then that Omi’s coffee shop would be moving “over the bridge” eventually. At the time, Omi’s was steps away from my home, and fueled my daily trips to the nearby playground with my daughter. I can make my own coffee, but the energy Katie and Naomi brought to the neighborhood was far greater than what you can get from caffeine.

The sense of warmth and vibrancy that Omi’s coffee shop brought to my own neighborhood was inspirational as I set out on my own entrepreneurial adventures.

We all need people who can promote that feeling throughout our city, people who can inspire and work with the next small businesses of our community to build something that works for, welcomes and encourage everyone.

Craig Dilger

Portland

Owner, Foulmouthed Brewing

