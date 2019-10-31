City policy, politics, the free market and basic math have conspired to make affordable housing become mission impossible. If 30 percent to 50 percent of residents cannot afford to live here, we have already failed in the mission.
Spencer Thibideau is a real estate lawyer whose goal will be to maximize his clients’ profits at the expense of affordability for the 30 percent to 50 percent. He’s the problem, not the solution.
Kathleen Snyder and Travis Curran, while well-meaning, are naive and inexperienced. Rezoning the industrial area or moving the gentrification problem to the suburbs is a non-answer, as is believing the city will commit city-owed land to housing affordability.
Strimling is the only feasible answer. Council, work with him.
Debra Keenan
Portland
