In Greg Kesich’s Oct. 27 column (“Portland mayor’s race a family squabble”), he actually claims that there are basically no policy differences between the candidates running for mayor.
Does he actually think that developers, Republicans, and the chamber of commerce are spending tens of thousands of dollars to defeat me because they don’t like my style?
And that my supporters – firefighters, teachers, union members, seniors, activists, civil rights leaders, renters, homeowners and immigrants – are backing me because they think I’m a nice guy?
These people back me because I fight hard for issues that matter to them.
And the interests who oppose me don’t give a hoot about my personality. They, like two of my opponents, Kate Snyder and Spencer Thibodeau, favor unpopular ideas and are upset at how effectively we have passed meaningful policies.
While a coalition of us fought against cuts to the school budget, Kate and Spencer voted to cut the school budget by over a million dollars during their respective tenures.
While a coalition of us fought to ensure that every worker in Portland gets paid sick leave, Kate and Spencer opposed that effort.
While a coalition of us championed clean elections, Kate and Spencer opposed sending it to the ballot.
And, while all of us have said we support higher wages for Portland workers, Kate and Spencer have refused to join me in supporting a $15 minimum wage.
Does Greg really not see these differences?
Maybe, but I am confident that the voters of Portland do.
Mayor Ethan K. Strimling
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Westbrook Police Notes: Oct. 21-27
-
American Journal
Gorham Notes: Oct. 31
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Bruzgo is right choice for South Portland
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Strimling is the mayor Portland needs
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Planned Parenthood provides more than birth control
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.