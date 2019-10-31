NEW HIRES

Jeff Marks joined Acadia Center as senior policy advocate and Maine director.

Marks previously served as executive director of E2Tech, a business trade association of Maine’s energy and environmental companies. Prior to that role, he was deputy director of the Maine Energy Office where he advised state officials and agencies on energy, environmental and economic policy.

Maine Behavioral Healthcare has hired Diane Mankus as senior director of behavioral health services for Southern Maine Health Care.

Most recently, Mankus served as executive director at Serenity at Summit in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

Christy Davalli joined Business Lending Solutions as vice president of lending for the greater Bangor, Waterville and August regions.

Davalli began her banking career in 1991 at Maine National Bank. She spent 14 years in retail banking, including management and business lending and 14 years as a commercial lender.

Gawron Turgeon Architects in Scarborough announced four new hires to its team.

Haley Huston joined as an interior designer.

Huston, a LEED Green Associate, previously worked on high-end residential projects outside the Boston area.

Brenna Weisslender was hired as an intern architect.

Weisslender brings experience in health care, senior living, residential, commercial and institutional design.

Allyson Wyand joined the firm as an interior designer.

Wyand is a certified interior designer with expertise in health care and commercial design.

Sarah Wissler joined the firm as a marketing director.

Wissler has a background in higher ed marketing/communications.

PROMOTIONS

Montalvo has promoted Cristine Vickery to applications specialist – Northeast.

Vickery has worked with Montalvo since 2017 in multiple roles including inside sales, OEM specialist and applications specialists – Northwest.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Sulloway & Hollis announced that three of its attorneys were selected for inclusion in the 2019 New England Super Lawyers publication.

The following attorneys were selected: Edward M. Kaplan for his work in employment and labor law; Michael P. Lehman for personal injury – medical malpractice defense; and Peter A. Meyer for personal injury – medical malpractice defense.

Additionally, the following attorneys made the 2019 New England Rising Stars list: Beth G. Catenza for general litigation; Matthew J. Snyder for business/corporate law; and Marrielle B. Van Rossum for personal Injury – medical malpractice defense.

Gerald Petruccelli, Michael Martin, and James Haddow of Petruccelli, Martin & Haddow were selected for inclusion in the 2019 edition of New England Super Lawyers publication.

Petruccelli was selected for his work in the practice areas of business litigation, alternative dispute resolution and appellate law.

Attorney Michael Martin was recognized for his work in business litigation, personal injury – general: plaintiff, and construction litigation: business. Martin was also named a top rated business litigation attorney in Portland.

Attorney James B. Haddow was selected for his work in the practice areas of business litigation, insurance coverage, and land use/zoning. Haddow was also named a top rated business litigation attorney in Portland.

