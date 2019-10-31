PORTLAND – Minott P. “Hank” Blackmer, 77, of Portland, Maine, died on Oct. 30, 2019, from Alzheimer’s disease.

Hank was born on Sept. 6, 1942, in Worcester, Mass., to Roger and Phyllis (Partridge) Blackmer. He served in Vietnam with the United States Air Force and he worked most of his career in the trucking industry, primarily as a terminal manager and salesman – a fitting occupation for someone who loved the open road and loved people. He was an active, longtime parishioner of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Portland. As an avid snowmobiler, Hank was a dedicated member of the Falmouth Sno-Voyagers club for 35 years, ultimately serving as treasurer.

He is survived by his wife, Lorna (Merrill) Blackmer; son, Brent Blackmer and his wife, Shannon, of Suffolk, Va., daughter, Brenda Pohlman and her husband, Scott, of Cambridge, Mass., his brother, Philip “Joe” Blackmer and his wife, June, of Zephyr Cove, Nev., and four grandchildren, Sean, Kelly, Nico and Sasha Blackmer.

Calling hours are 3-6 p.m., on Nov. 3, 2019, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, in Portland. The funeral service is at 11 a.m., on November 4, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church at 678 Washington Ave., in Portland. The family expresses heartfelt gratitude to the team at Avita of Stroudwater and Compassus Hospice for the incredible care, love and kindness shown to him the past few years.

A true Mainer in style and substance, Hank had an enduring reputation as easy going, warm, and genuine – qualities that made him a good man, a good husband, and a good dad.

To view Hank’s guestbook or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit, www.athutchins.com

In lieu of flowers, Hank’s family respectfully asks you to consider supporting the fight against Alzheimer’s with a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.

L;Funeral AT Hutchins 2

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous