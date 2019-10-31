WINDHAM – Roberta “Betty” Kimball Wyman, 92, passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. She was born on Nov. 15, 1926, the daughter of Robert and Mary (Page) Smith.

Betty grew up in Windham and was a graduate of Windham High School in the class of 1945. Upon graduation, she went to work at the Pentagon as a typist, before marrying her husband, Robert “Bob” Cushing Kimball. The two moved back to Maine, where Betty was employed at Dunn & Bradstreet before starting a family, raising four daughters. Bob and Betty were married 38 years before his passing in 1985.

Betty loved going to the beach, listening to music and dancing. She enjoyed traveling and like a true Mainer, enjoyed a good lobster roll. On April 1, 1993, she married Ira Wyman Jr., and the two shared 25 years of wonderful companionship until his passing in October of last year.

Famous for her silver footwear, Betty loved loaning out her collection to her grandchildren for their special occasions.

She is survived by her daughters, Joan Triantafyllou and her husband, Michael, Cynthia Kimball, Susan Lombard and her husband, Brad, and Pamela Asherman and her husband, Ted; grandchildren, Stefanos, Kimon, Justin, Barry, Alan, Andrea Rae, Ned, and Sarah Bea; five great-grandchildren; as well as Ira’s family, daughter, Joyce Lauzier and her husband, Jim, and grandchildren, Juliette, James, and Jennifer.

She was predeceased by both of her husbands, Bob Cushing Kimball and Ira Wyman Jr.; and siblings, Robert Smith Jr., and Goldie Pitt.

Per Betty’s request, no services are being held. Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, Maine 04062. To express condolences or participate in Betty’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

As Betty and Ira enjoyed working on the annual Windham alumni banquet, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty’s name may be made to:

The Windham Alumni Association

c/o Tammy Haskell,

Treasurer

264 Gray Road

Windham, ME 04062

