More tricks than treats are in store for Halloween into November first.

Steady rain and strong wind gusts are back in the forecast for Thursday night and Friday.

Rain is going to pick up past dark this evening. Some showers will be possible for the trick-or-treaters, but the heavier rain holds off until the ghouls and goblins have gone to bed.

Wind gusts pick up out of the south and will gust between 45-55 MPH by early Friday.

Rain will start to clear up quickly as a cold front crosses the region. Temperatures will also drop quickly. We’ll be back into the low 50s by early Friday.

It’ll stay windy for the day Friday too with gusts still in the 40s during the afternoon.

Scattered power outages are possible with these with gusts, especially because of an already saturated ground. The different wind gusts direction may also play a role.

Looks quiet, cool, and sunny both Saturday & Sunday.

Stay safe.

