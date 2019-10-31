Two 14-year-old students were charged with terrorizing after threats were made to two high schools in separate incidents in Maine this week, police say.

In a third incident, a Bangor High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a stolen handgun to school.

Hall-Dale High School in Farmingdale remained open Thursday following a threat made Wednesday evening.

Students at Nokomis Regional High School in Newport were sent home at 12:30 p.m. Thursday after sheltering in place following the discovery of a threat there.

In Farmingdale, a boy was taken into protective custody after police received a call around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday reporting a threat “in reference to comments he made about a school shooting,” according to Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Chris Read.

“A Hall-Dale High School student made a verbal threat this evening and a number of students/parents reported it to the administration and police department,” Regional School Unit 2 Superintendent Cheri Towle said in a statement Wednesday. “The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department went immediately to the student’s house and began their investigation.”

At Nokomis, a note left on a bathroom mirror warned that someone would shoot up the school on Friday, The Associated Press reported. Police later arrested a boy at home and charged him with misdemeanor terrorizing. He was released into his father’s custody, the report said.

