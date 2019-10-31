Arrests

Blake J. Latham, 26, of Westbrook, on Oct. 21 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

A juvenile, 16, on Oct. 21 on a charge of marijuana possession, on Stroudwater Street.

A juvenile, 17, on Oct. 21 on a charge of trafficking scheduled drugs, on Stroudwater Street.

Tyler M. Blasi, 22, of Woodlawn Avenue in Kittery, on Oct. 21 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Andover Road.

A juvenile, 13, on Oct. 21 on a warrant, on Mechanic Street.

Emmanual K. Chikuta, 20, of Daggett Street in Portland, on Oct. 22 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked and a warrant, on Main Street.

Luke Anthony Stovall, 33, of Westbrook, on Oct. 23 on two warrants.

Victoria Karen L. Tranchemontagne, 25, a transient, on Oct. 23 on a warrant, on Larrabee Road.

Aman E. Taffere, 34, of Chesley Avenue in Portland, on Oct. 24 on a warrant, on Elmwood Avenue.

Hamza Bashir Awil, 31, of Bridge Street in Westbrook, on Oct. 25 on a charge of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, violating condition of release and a warrant, on Saco Street.

Case M. Bernardini, 30, of Gray, on Oct. 25 on a warrant, on Saco Street.

Kristalyn J. Talmer, 39, of Temple Street in Saco, on Oct. 25 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, trafficking in prison contraband and refusal to submit to arrest or detention, on Westbrook Arterial Highway.

John C. Southard,42, of Presumpscot Road in Windham, on Oct. 25 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Westbrook Arterial Highway.

Nur J. Hiss, 35, on Oct. 26 on a charge of violating condition of release and domestic violence assault.

Denise G. Lowell, 60, of Glenwood Avenue, on Oct. 26 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), on Forest Street.

Allen E. Byrnes, 52, of Puritan Drive in Westbrook, on Oct. 26 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), on East Bridge Street.

Summonses

Sarah M. Boynton, 35, of Maple Wood Avenue in Windham, on Oct. 22 on a charge of resident operating without a license after 90 days, on Methodist Road.

Joshua M. Jensen, 35, of Saco Street in Westbrook, on Oct. 23 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Brandon N. Brown, 22, of Frances Street in Portland, on Oct. 24 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on County Road.

Robert A. Burton, 53, of Preble Street in Portland, on Oct. 25 on a charge of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Westbrook Arterial Highway.

