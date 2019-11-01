Bowdoinham voters asked to OK liquor sales on Sundays

BOWDOINHAM — The owners of a new pub in town hope voters Nov. 5 will allow the pub to serve liquor on Sundays.

Three Robbers Pub opened earlier this year at 12 Main St. and is the only restaurant in town. It had to gather 252 signatures of Bowdoinham voters to get the question on the ballot.

By state law, liquor questions must go to voters in the form of a referendum.

Formerly a “dry” town, Bowdoinham residents voted in 2013 to allow malt liquor and wine to be sold and consumed at state-licensed establishments any day but Sunday.

The petitions to put those liquor rule change before voters were circulated by Lynn Spiro, who previously ran The Town Landing restaurant where Three Robbers Pub is now located.

Voters will also decide on Nov. 5 which of three candidates should win two seats on the Board of Selectmen. Dean Beckwith is running for one of the two three-year terms along with incumbents Jeremy Cluchey and David Engler.

Kathleen Montejo is running unopposed for a three-year term on the Maine School Administrative District 75 school board.