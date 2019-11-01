A business owner and Portland City Council candidate has had a bankruptcy case dismissed after settling a contract dispute with an out-of-state company.
Lalah “Layla” Kargar owns Express Solutions, a payment processing firm. Kargar said her company was forced to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June, after Express Solutions was sued for a breach of contract in Illinois. Her attorney said the voluntary bankruptcy filing was necessary to give the company time to respond to the lawsuit and reach a settlement in the contract dispute.
A federal judge issued an order on Monday dismissing the bankruptcy case after the two companies reached a settlement agreement.
Kargar is one of five candidates running for an open seat representing District 3 on the Portland City Council.
