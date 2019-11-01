A federal judge is deciding whether to put a temporary hold on a new Maine law that requires cable companies to offer channels on an à la carte basis, a case that pits consumer choice against corporate control.

Federal District Court Judge Nancy Torreson did not give an indication of when she might rule on the request for a temporary restraining order sought by the Comcast cable company, along with nine cable broadcasters, including Disney, Fox Cable and NBC/Universal. The cable company and broadcasters sued the state and more than a dozen towns and cities in September over a new state law that would require cable operators to allow customers to pick and pay for channels they receive on an individual basis.

Cable companies generally offer channels in bundled packages and critics say that forces consumers to pay for channels they’re not interested in watching in order to receive the channels they do want to watch.

The law requiring cable companies to offer channels individually, known as à la carte cable, was passed by the Legislature earlier this year and took effect in September. It would likely have to be enforced by individual towns and cities, because the cable companies have franchise agreements with municipalities, but the state has indicated it would hold off pushing for enforcement until the lawsuit is settled.

The temporary hold would formally block enforcement of the law as long as it remains in effect.

Maine would become the first state in the country to require à la carte cable selections if the law is upheld.

A lawyer representing Comcast told Torreson Friday that the law would result in limited choices and higher prices for consumers. Matthew Brill said that channels with more limited viewership would likely fold or no longer provide programming in places with à la carte systems. That would allow the more popular channels to raise the prices for their programming, he said.

The Maine law “seeks to alter, fundamentally, the way cable service is provided,” Brill said. “It would upend the economics of this industry.”

But Torreson replied that it appeared to her that “the state is trying to get a better deal for customers.”

Brill said that federal rules appear to bar states and localities from imposing such restrictions on cable companies, and also said that the law would trample the cable company’s First Amendment rights to “editorial control” over what programming it offers and how it structures cable offerings.

But Christopher Taub, representing the state, said Comcast was trying to cloak business decisions in the Constitution.

“They’re saying they have a First Amendment right to require that if a customers wants CNN, they also have to buy HGTV,” he said.

This story will be updated.

