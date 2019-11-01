WHERE: Casey Stadium, Albany, New York

KICKOFF: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

WEB: FloFootball.com

ALL-TIME SERIES: Maine leads, 7-5

LAST MEETING: Oct. 27, 2018, won by Maine, 28-9

LAST WEEK: Maine defeated William & Mary, 34-25; Albany had a bye

WHEN MAINE HAS THE BALL: Maine has the best passing offense in the CAA, averaging 322.5 yards per game, and will look to exploit a pass defense that ranks sixth in the league, giving up 225.1 yards per game. Freshman QB Joe Fagnano has thrown for seven touchdowns in the last two games. So look for Maine to continue to get the ball to wide receivers Jaquan Blair, Earnest Edwards, Devin Young and Andre Miller in any way possible. Albany Coach Greg Gattuso is particularly wary of Edwards, who has thrown three touchdown passes this year. “You’ve got to know where he is at all times,” said Gattuso. Maine’s running game is improving, with Joe Fitzpatrick running hard, but Maine looks to move the ball through the air.

WHEN ALBANY HAS THE BALL: The Great Danes average 33.6 points per game, third in the CAA, and a lot of it comes from an explosive passing game, which averages 254.4 yards per game. QB Jeff Undercuffler has thrown for 24 touchdowns this season, with Juwan Green (51 catches, 793 yards) getting 10 of them. Maine’s defensive weakness appears to be on the edge against the run, so expect the Great Danes to attack that part of the field as well with Karl Mofor (756 yards rushing). Jerah Reeves gives Albany another target on the outside, with 48 catches and four touchdowns.

KEY STAT: 4 – the number of defensive touchdowns Albany has scored this year (three fumble returns and an interception).

OUTLOOK: The Black Bears know the stakes. One more loss and their FCS playoff hopes are done. “Every week is a championship week now,” said Maine Coach Nick Charlton. “We’ve got to go 1-0 this week.” Albany has won six consecutive home games, including four this year. But the Black Bears match up well in this one. They certainly have an edge in the passing game, but only if Maine’s offensive line can protect Fagnano. They’ll need to contain Eli Mencer, who has 8.5 sacks, second in the CAA. Special teams could be a factor as well: Edwards averages 33.5 yards per kickoff return, first in the nation, while Albany gives up 34.8 yards per kickoff return.

OF NOTE: Maine has won four consecutive games against Albany and has won the last four games in Albany. … Maine left tackle Tyler Royal is expected to be back in the starting lineup after missing the last game. Backup QB Grant Hartley is also expected back after missing last week with a one-game suspension. … RB Jordan Rowell, injured in the first preseason scrimmage, has been on special teams the last two games and could finally see some action in the backfield. … Albany leads the CAA with 19 turnovers gained (12 fumble recoveries, seven interceptions) and Maine has turned the ball over 13 times (three fumbles and 10 interceptions).

