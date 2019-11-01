NAPLES — Lake Region and Fryeburg Area Adult Ed are hosting free workshops focused on financial aid and filing the FAFSA.

Two workshops will take place at 1881 Roosevelt Trail in Naples on Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. and Nov. 19 at 11 a.m.

Two workshops will be offered at the Fryeburg Library, located at 515 Main St, on Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. and Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.

You must register for these workshops. To do so, call 647-3015 or email [email protected]