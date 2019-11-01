LAS VEGAS — Singer Kelly Clarkson is the latest entertainer to announce a residency in Las Vegas.
Clarkson announced Friday that she’ll be headlining a show at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood casino-resort starting in April.
Clarkson says in a statement that she’s excited and has always loved performing in Las Vegas and the energy of the crowds.
She’s scheduled for 16 performances that will run through September 2020.
Pre-sale tickets are available starting Nov. 4 and public sales of tickets start Nov. 8.
Other stars with residencies at the Zappos Theater include Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain.
