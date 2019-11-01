Many in this campaign for Mayor are saying that what we need in a leader for our city is simply someone who will “be agreeable.” Someone who will make sure we all get along.
But getting along on behalf of whom? Agreeing to what? Developers who are over-gentrifying our city? Big business that is blocking protections for our workers and tenants? Hotel owners that want to squeeze out our working waterfront?
No thanks.
That is why I support Ethan Strimling for a second term as Mayor. He has challenged the status quo and is getting the City Council and City Manager to respond more actively to the people. He builds coalitions with grassroots groups in order to fully harness our power to make change.
And, in the end, despite ruffling a few feathers, he actually got big stuff done. In fact, it is actually the only way one does.
State Rep. Mike Sylvester
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Brakey’s giveaway way off target
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Outgoing councilor backs Volk in District 3
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: New Marina fence blocks public views
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Non-medical vaccine opt-outs put community at risk
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Snyder has the right skills to be mayor
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.