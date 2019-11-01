I am writing to express my support for the conclusions of my fellow veteran, Ambassador William B. Taylor, upon the publication of his opening remarks to impeachment investigators on Oct. 22.

The document, released by The Washington Post, coupled with acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s news conference, clearly demonstrate an abuse of power by the White House. The Trump administration sought to use the prospect of military aid to Ukraine to get dirt on a political opponent, and that is the most charitable view one can take.

Sen. Susan Collins’ actions are clear. Her own party stands on the precipice of completely shredding the Constitution to remain in power. History will always see her as the face of the people who confirmed Brett Kavanaugh, putting party over country. She has the opportunity to work to redeem herself by using her considerable power in the Republican Party to ensure that articles are brought and conviction assured.

Michele Pfannenstiel

Cumberland Center

