As the outgoing District 3 City Councilor, I am very attuned to the five-person race to succeed me. I will be voting for Andrew Volk.
Andrew is the proud owner of two successful small businesses. Andrew has two small children in the Portland school system and will have a child in our schools until 2035. He is not only invested in the success of this city, he is on the right side of the right issues.
He is not a career politician. Andrew has a complex understanding of the larger more intricate issues that this city faces, while he is also cognizant of the core fundamentals of being a municipal representative. It’s seen in the relationships he has with his employees and the way he runs his businesses. Andrew is responsive, respectful, and open minded. He is the person for the job. Andrew Volk deserves your vote, and he has mine.
Brian Batson
City Council District 3
Portland
