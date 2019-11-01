As a senior citizen on a fixed income, who loves this city, I want to be able to afford to continue living in my home. When I went to Mayor Strimling to ask him to help people like me, he was the first one to actually listen.

A year later, he put in place the senior property tax relief program that now helps hundreds of seniors stay in their homes.

I have known the mayor for 20 years, and he has always stuck his neck out for people like me. People who need help. I encourage my neighbors and friends to vote for him on Nov. 5.

Anita Talbot

Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles