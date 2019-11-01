As a senior citizen on a fixed income, who loves this city, I want to be able to afford to continue living in my home. When I went to Mayor Strimling to ask him to help people like me, he was the first one to actually listen.

A year later, he put in place the senior property tax relief program that now helps hundreds of seniors stay in their homes.

I have known the mayor for 20 years, and he has always stuck his neck out for people like me. People who need help. I encourage my neighbors and friends to vote for him on Nov. 5.

Anita Talbot

Portland

