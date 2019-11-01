RENTON, Wash. — Wide receiver Josh Gordon joined the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, a day after being released off injured reserve by the New England Patriots.

Seattle claimed Gordon off waivers Friday. He joins a crowded receiver group in Seattle, which already was carrying seven receivers on its active roster.

Gordon was among New England’s leading receivers this season, with 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown through six games. But he was placed on injured reserve last week with knee and ankle injuries.

Gordon was reinstated by the NFL in August after having been suspended indefinitely in December 2018, missing the final three games of last season for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy. It ended what had been strong year for Gordon, who had 40 catches for 720 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games.

CHIEFS: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is questionable against Minnesota, raising the possibility the league MVP could return after missing just one game to a dislocated kneecap.

Mahomes practiced on a limited basis throughout the week, as he did last week. But rather than being listed out, as he was for Green Bay, he was given the official injury designation that means it is uncertain whether Mahomes will play.

BRONCOS: Denver placed Joe Flacco, the veteran quarterback it acquired from Baltimore, on injured reserve and promoted rookie quarterback Brett Rypien from its practice squad to back up the new starter, Brandon Allen.

JETS: Cornerback Trumaine Johnson and center Ryan Kalil were ruled out for Sunday’s game against the winless Dolphins because of injuries.

EAGLES: Receiver DeSean Jackson plans to play Sunday for the first time in two months when Philadelphia (4-4) is home against Chicago (3-4). Jackson practiced this week on a limited basis and officially is listed as questionable.

GIANTS: New York wants to sign recently acquired defensive lineman Leonard Williams to a multiyear deal before his contract runs out at the end of the season.

TITANS: Tennessee will be without four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jurrell Casey and starting center Ben Jones against Carolina on Sunday.

TEXANS: Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson is wearing a clear visor on his helmet to protect his injured left eye.

49ERS: Linebacker Kwon Alexander will miss the rest of the season after tearing his pectoral muscle.

PANTHERS: Quarterback Cam Newton is seeking another opinion on his injured left foot.

