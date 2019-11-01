BIDDEFORD – Gabrielle T. Gagne, 83, of Biddeford, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House following a brief illness. She was born Jan. 6, 1936, the daughter of Napoleon and Merilda (Laverriere) Gagne.

She lived all her life in the family home in Biddeford. One of her warmest family memories was that of her father cutting ice on the pond in back of the house and stacking it in the ice houses. But the most memorable time was when the family got together for birthdays and holiday celebrations with lots of surprises, laughter, and good food.

She enjoyed music, painting, and cooking and belonged to The Reading Group from Springvale. She loved the discussions on the beach in Wells as well as the camaraderies on such a beautiful setting. She traveled extensively with friends and family throughout the world.

Gabrielle attended St. Andre High School and graduated from University of Southern Maine. She taught school at St. Andre and retired from Lincoln School in Springvale.

Gabrielle is survived by her sister, Rachel Heffernan and her husband, David and her brother, Raymond and his wife Dorothy both of Biddeford, and many nieces and nephews, as well as many extended grand nieces and nephews, including Marissa and Bailey, who filled her with pride and happiness. She never missed any of their games or any activities in which they were involved. She is predeceased by in death by her parents, Napolean and Merilda and siblings Jeannette Huet, Claire Nadeau, Jean Paul Gagne, Robert Gagne, and Norman Gagne.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, from 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by a funeral service at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, Maine, followed by a burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

any local food pantry.

