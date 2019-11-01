PORTLAND – Teresa K. LaPointe, 91, is at rest as of July 29, 2019, in Portland.

Born in Troy, N.Y., Sept. 19, 1928, the daughter of the late George and Agnes Keating. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart School, Catholic Central High School.

Teresa was an avid hiker, kayaker and a great animal lover. She wrote a book about a cat she had adopted “Hobo the High School Cat”

Teresa was predeceased by sisters, Monica Richards, Ann M. Doody; by a brother, George Keating; a daughter, Mary Celeste LaPointe and former husband, Walter G. LaPointe.

Survived by son and caregiver, Christopher, daughters, Colette O’Shagnessy, Ellen Ann McNeal and Madeline McClure; grandchildren, Ian McClure and Gwyneth E. Hagan, Monica McNeal, Timothy C. McNeal, Evan C. LaPointe, David T. McCurley, Rebecca A. Littlefield and great-granddaughter, Sarah Littlefield.

Thanks to Nikki H., for her care and support, The Barron Center for the Adult Day Program and excellent nursing care and to Northern Light hospice for the excellent care and concern.

Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay, Maine. Private interment will take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Livermore Falls. A kind word may be left on her memory wall at www.wilesrc.com

Donations may be made

in her name to:

The Barron Center

1145 Brighton Ave.

Portland ME 04102

