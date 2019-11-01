FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — By most offensive metrics, the Patriots have been middling thus far.

They’re sitting 16th in yards per game – seventh in passing, 23rd in a rushing – and “the boogeymen” on defense have gotten most of the credit for an 8-0 start.

With just cause. The Patriots are playing defense at a historically good rate.

But that doesn’t mean the offense is sweating things. Though they haven’t been as high-octane as years past, receiver Julian Edelman was adamant that they’re going to be fine.

“Everyone thinks we’re in a huge panic over here,” Edelman said. “Our offense, we’ve made plays when we had to. Obviously we’re not where we want to be, but I think that’s everyone in the league right now at this time of year. If you’re clicking on all cylinders right now, it’s tough to hold that.

“As long as we go out and continue to improve, get better, I think that will put us in our best situation to go out and execute.”

Asked if establishing a rhythm will be a focal point Sunday night in Baltimore, he was straightforward.

“I think that’s important always, not going forward but just in general,” Edelman said. “We’ll try to establish rhythm. That’s your goal going into every game, trying to establish rhythm and execution.”

WILL THERE BE a N’Keal Harry sighting in Baltimore this weekend?

The jury is still out.

New England’s first-round pick in last year’s draft, Harry started the season on injured reserve with an ankle injury, but returned to practice as a full participant this week.

At his Friday morning press conference, Bill Belichick remained tight-lipped on whether the rookie will be activated for the Ravens game.

“We’ll see,” Belichick said.

He did seem pleased with Harry’s effort on the practice field.

“Good, he works hard,” Belichick said. “He’s worked hard at everything. Special teams role, offense. So we’ll see how it goes here for the weekend.”

The Patriots released tight end Eric Tomlinson earlier this week, so they do have a roster spot ready.

PATRIOTS SAFETY Patrick Chung isn’t expected to appear in court on a cocaine possession charge until after the current regular National Football League season ends.

A grand jury in New Hampshire indicted the 32-year-old Chung in August. A prosecutor said members of the Meredith, New Hampshire, police department were called to his residence in June and obtained evidence leading to the felony drug charge. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Court paperwork says an appearance scheduled for this month was rescheduled for Jan. 3, 2020, to allow more time for both sides to exchange information relevant to a possible resolution of the case. A trial date was scheduled for March.

Chung has been a major contributor on defense to three of the Patriots’ six Super Bowl championships.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous