NEW YORK — The inventive, animated Spider-Man remix “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is getting a sequel.
Sony Pictures on Friday set a follow-up to the 2018 Oscar-winning hit for an April 2022 release. Producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller also celebrated the announcement on Twitter and signaled that they, too, are returning.
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” grossed $375.5 million worldwide. Its deconstructionist approach to Spider-Man earned some of the best reviews of any recent superhero film and won the Academy Award for best animated feature.
Sony and Marvel Studios recently parted ways on “Spider-Man” before making up. Marvel is set to produce the third film in the live-action “Spider-Man” series.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
Is Sen. Collins running in 2020? Not yet, officially, but you’d never know it.
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Re-elect Lovell in Saco mayor race
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Strimling works on issues I care about
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Strimling fights for working people
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Older houses shouldn’t have to meet efficiency standards