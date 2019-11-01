GORHAM — Yarmouth repeated as Class B volleyball state champion Friday night at the University of Southern Maine, sweeping rival Cape Elizabeth in three games.

Yarmouth capped a 16-1 season with a 25-21, 25-18, 25-17 victory and captured the program’s fifth championship in nine seasons.

Maggie Murray had 13 kills, Evelyn Lukis added a dozen kills and first-year setter Sophie Dickson finished with 25 assists to lead the way.

Yarmouth came from behind to take the first game, closing on a 7-2 run to win, 25-21. Dickson had six assists and three service points, and Kaitlyn Bennett added four service points. Margaret McNeil had four blocks and Lukis four kills.

Yarmouth never trailed in the second set, riding the passing and serving of Dickson and five kills from Murray for a 25-18 victory that put Cape Elizabeth on the brink.

The Clippers went ahead to stay in the third game on a kill from Bennett and eventually opened up a 17-7 lead after a long service run by Dickson. While the Capers did their best to rally, they never got closer than 22-16. On match point, Murray set up Lukis for a kill and Yarmouth had another title.

Cape Elizabeth (12-5) was led by setter Corina Page’s 26 assists, seven kills and four blocks from Annaliese Rudberg and seven kills from Jaya McClure.

