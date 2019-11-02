BRUNSWICK — In the 49th minute, Bangor’s Emilyn Streams kicked home the eventual game-winner as No. 6 Bangor won on the road for the second time this week to down the second-seeded Brunswick Dragons, 2-0 in girls Class A North semifinal play on Saturday.

With the win, Bangor (9-5-2) advances to the Regional Final against No. 1 Camden Hills (16-0) on Tuesday at McMann Field in Bath at 6:30 p.m. Brunswick ended its season 12-4.

Brunswick, playing without its leading scorer Izzy Banks, who suffered an injury in last week’s quarterfinal game, struggled to generate any offense.

“The girls played hard out there,” Brunswick coach Martyn Davison said. “It was tough to score out there with Izzy out. The girls stepped up on the field, we just let a couple go in and we couldn’t recover.”

Both teams played an even first half, with the visitors holding a slim edge in shots, 3-2, and in corners, 4-1. Brunswick’s Aisley Snell made all three saves in goal during the opening half, while her counterpart, Emma McNeil made a pair of stops.

Six minutes into the second half, Brunswick had a scoring opportunity when Kynli VanLeer passed to Emma Banks in front of the net, only to have Banks’ shot sail over the crossbar for a miss.

Moments later on the other end, Streams scored the only goal that was needed after a ball was sent into the box by a Bangor player, only to be knocked around at the feet of the sophomore Snell. Streams picked up the loose ball and hit a ricochet off the keeper for the score.

“We knew it was going to be a tight game, and I thought maybe whoever scored the first goal was going to win,” Davison said. “I was hoping it was going to be us. We had a couple of chances to tie it, and if we had, who knows what would have happened.”

Despite being down a goal, Brunswick battled defensively, keeping Bangor off the board for a second-goal, while Snell turned in five second-half saves.

“Aisley has been so awesome for us this season,” Brunswick senior Lexi Guptill said about her goalie. “Knowing she’s back there gives our defense a piece of mind.”

However, Streams struck again with 22 minutes to go, as the freshman pounced on a loose ball in front of Snell and punched it to the back of the net for a two-goal lead.

“I was disappointed in the two goals we gave up,” Davison said. “We should have cleared them, but we didn’t and (Bangor) took advantage.”

The two teams played out the remaining 22 minutes, playing a lot of soccer between the 18-yard lines. Bangor finished with 10 shots on goal and had seven corner kicks. Snell made eight saves in net for the Dragons. Brunswick had two shots on goal in the second half as McNeil made all four saves in the game for the shutout.

“We’re young, we lose four important seniors (Guptill, Izzy Banks, Lila Solberg and Mackenzie Dorr), but we’ll be back with another year under our belts,” Davison said. “Our girls progressed as the season went on and I think that helped build their confidence.”

“This team has a bright future ahead of them,” Guptill said. “They have some nice young players coming up through and I expect to see them back in the years to come.”

No. 6 Bangor 2, No. 2 Brunswick 0

At Brunswick

Bangor — 0 2 — 2

Brunswick — 0 0 — 0

Goals — (Ba) Emilyn Streams 2.

Assists — none.

Shots — Bangor 10, Brunswick 4.

Saves — (Ba) Emma McNeil 4, (Br) Aisley Snell 8.

Corner kicks — Bangor 7, Brunswick 1.

Records — Bangor 9-5-2, Brunswick 12-4.

Note — The season has ended for the Dragons.

