As someone who thinks Portland is a wonderful city, I am concerned about the divisive tone of the mayoral race and the need of public officials to take positions on the candidates. Are we creating a little Washington D.C?

Portland is an open and generous city that has welcomed and helped people from within and outside of the city with social, physical and emotional needs.

It is also a desirable city to live and work in and is being developed in response at a rate that is uncomfortable for many of Portland’s residents.

While some residents don’t want homeless shelters in their neighborhood, others don’t want high rise buildings blocking their views. These are challenges that the city will not resolve by divisive rhetoric. We need leaders with an and/also not either/or approach to city governance. My experience as a facilitator of conflict is that no one wins in a divided society; just look at Washington.

If Portland doesn’t find a way to bring different opinions and ideas together to create one healthy community, the mayoral race will continue to divide the city long after the votes are tabulated. There is not one philosophy for solving Portland’s challenges, thus dividing into political camps is not the answer.

Let’s start “uniting” conversations now and elect the person who will help to continue them.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: