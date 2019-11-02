I am going to vote to re-elect Marston Lovell as mayor in Saco.
Marston has been a leading advocate to deal with the difficult issue of beach erosion on our beaches. Ferry Beach State Park has lost about 67 feet of beach for people to sit on at high tide. There is very little beach.
This erosion will continue up Saco Bay to Bay View, then Ocean Park, then Old Orchard. This erosion is caused by the jetty built by the federal government at the mouth of the Saco River.
Last year the federal government funded 21 projects for beaches and harbors across the country at a cost of $6.2 billion. We need a large project in Saco to address this serious problem.
Elect Marston to work to get this done for Saco!
Eric Cote
Saco
-
