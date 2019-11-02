Please join me at the polls on Nov. 5 and vote for Kate Snyder for mayor of Portland.
I have had the privilege of calling Kate a close friend for the past 20 years and can speak to the skills that make her a great leader already. In addition to Kate’s vast experience with city and state government, her ability to collaborate with others and a temperament well-suited to the tasks of being a mayor, Kate loves the details of the job. She is passionate about a balanced budget, hearing from community voices, and finding solutions for difficult problems.
Kate has exemplified this repeatedly in her professional career, her tenure on the school board and her engagement in civic causes.
I am thrilled she has chosen to run for mayor and confident she is the best candidate for the job.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
Is Sen. Collins running in 2020? Not yet, officially, but you’d never know it.
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Re-elect Lovell in Saco mayor race
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Strimling works on issues I care about
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Strimling fights for working people
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Older houses shouldn’t have to meet efficiency standards
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.