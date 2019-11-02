Please join me at the polls on Nov. 5 and vote for Kate Snyder for mayor of Portland.

I have had the privilege of calling Kate a close friend for the past 20 years and can speak to the skills that make her a great leader already. In addition to Kate’s vast experience with city and state government, her ability to collaborate with others and a temperament well-suited to the tasks of being a mayor, Kate loves the details of the job. She is passionate about a balanced budget, hearing from community voices, and finding solutions for difficult problems.

Kate has exemplified this repeatedly in her professional career, her tenure on the school board and her engagement in civic causes.

I am thrilled she has chosen to run for mayor and confident she is the best candidate for the job.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »