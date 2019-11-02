I’ve been an elected official in Portland for three years and now serve as the chair of the school board. I’ve never before endorsed a candidate for public office. But so much is on the line in the mayoral election that I had to speak out.
I’ve endorsed Mayor Ethan Strimling for re-election.
When Mayor Strimling ran in 2015, he said he wanted Portland to have the best schools in the state. He understands that schools are the heart of any community. He knows investing in your schools is investing in the future of this city. He shares my sense of urgency to address the opportunity gaps many of our students face. And he understands this work needs to be addressed by the school board and the city council.
I believe a vote for Mayor Strimling puts us on the path to have the best schools in the state.
Roberto Rodriguez
Chair and at-large representative
Portland School Board
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
Is Sen. Collins running in 2020? Not yet, officially, but you’d never know it.
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Re-elect Lovell in Saco mayor race
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Strimling works on issues I care about
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Strimling fights for working people
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Older houses shouldn’t have to meet efficiency standards
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.