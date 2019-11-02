Spencer Thibodeau and Kate Synder say they are running for mayor because they get along well with the people in City Hall. In contrast, Mayor Ethan Strimling is running on issues, like affordability and public education.
I’m worried that Spencer and Kate have boxed themselves into a corner. They’ll have to go along with whatever Jon Jennings, the city manager, wants because they have promised not to ruffle feathers.
Jennings’ position is not elected, and his initiatives – like selling off public land and opposing the four-school renovation bond aren’t in line with what most Portlanders want for our city.
I care deeply about affordability, public education, and keeping Portland a place where young families can raise their kids. I want a mayor who works for those issues—not one who goes along to get along.
That’s why I’m proud to vote for Ethan Strimling next Tuesday.
Bryan Wentzell
Portland
