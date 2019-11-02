ALBANY, N.Y. — The University of Maine football team scored 23 points in the third quarter to pull away for a 47-31 win over the Albany in a Colonial Athletic Association game Saturday afternoon.

The Black Bears, who earned their second straight win, improve to 4-5 overall and 2-3 in the conference. Albany falls to 5-4, 3-2.

Quarterback Joe Fagnano was 12 for 18 passing for 257 yards and four touchdowns, including a 90-yard connection with Andre Miller late in the first quarter as Maine jumped out to an early 10-0 lead.

Joe Fitzpatrick, a Cheverus graduate and North Yarmouth native, rushed 13 times for 80 yards for the Black Bears, who had 220 yards rushing.

The Black Bears had four sacks, forced four fumbles (recovering two), while Ori Jean-Charles returned an interception for a touchdown. It was Maine’s first interception return for a score since Sept. 9, 2017.

Jean-Charles also caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Fagnano in the third quarter to give Maine a 47-24 lead.

Earnest Edwards caught six passes for 134 yards and a touchdown for the Black Bears.

Quarterback Jeff Undercuffler completed 25 of 49 passes for 387 yards, four touchdowns and an interception for Albany.

HUSSON 31, NICHOLS 7: David Morrison threw three second-half touchdown passes to Tyler Halls as the Eagles (3-5, 3-2 Commonwealth Coast Conference) pulled away to be the Bison (5-3, 3-2) in Dudley, Massachusetts.

Keyshaun Robinson scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter for Husson and Devin Pickett added a 24-yard field goal in the second quarter. Nichols got within 10-7 in the second quarter when Michael Pina threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Diaz.

Morrison completed 14 of 24 passes for 289 yards for Husson. Halls caught 11 passes for 261 yards.

TUFTS 35, COLBY 10: Frank Roche had a pair of second-quarter touchdown receptions and the Jumbos (4-4, 4-4 NESCAC) pulled away to a 28-3 halftime lead and downed the Mules (1-7, 1-7) in Waterville.

Roche finished with 181 yards on eight catches and three touchdowns.

Jack O’Brien caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Matt Hersch in the third quarter for Colby.

SALVE REGINA 53, UNE 17: The Seahawks (3-5) scored 26 straight points on their way to a win over the Nor’easters (3-5) in Newport, Rhode Island.

UNE led 10-7 after a 25-yard field goal by Kevin Heintz with 1:17 left in the first quarter. Salve Regina took the lead on a 24-yard pass from Tyler McGovern to Hayden Hulme early in the second quarter. The Seahawks added a two more touchdowns before the half and two touchdowns and a field goal in the third to take control.

Brian Peters completed 21 of 33 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for UNE.

McGovern completed 10 of 20 passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns for Salve Regina. Joey Mauriello added 193 yards rushing.

BATES 30, BOWDOIN 5: Tyler Bridge rushed for 188 yards and one touchdown, and Brendan Costa completed 9 of 17 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns as the Bobcats (1-7) cruised to a win over the Polar Bears (0-8) in Lewiston.

Costa threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Hayes in the first quarter and a 36-yard TD pass to Hayes in the second quarter. He also threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Sean Bryant.

Michael Chen hit a 28-yard field goal for Bowdoin. Nate Richam-Odoi had 81 yards rushing on 24 attempts, and 71 yards receiving on three catches.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous