Utility crews continued to make progress restoring power Saturday, but about 34,000 customers remained in the dark early Saturday night after a windstorm Friday knocked electric lines all over the state.

Central Maine Power said it expects to restore power to “99 percent” of affected customers by Sunday evening, but 17,855 remained without service early Saturday evening.

“With winds calm, the company anticipates no further storm-related outages, and is focused on clearing system damage and restoring power” to the remaining customers without electricity,” the company said in a statement.

Shortly before 7 p.m., CMP’s website reported that most outages were in Somerset, Oxford, Lincoln and Cumberland counties. The highest number was reported in Somerset County, where 3,937 customers were without power.

About 1,700 customers were without power in Cumberland County by early Saturday evening, including 650 in Harpswell.

Emera Maine listed 16,224 outages across the northern and eastern parts of the state after nightfall Saturday.

Friday morning’s windstorm was the second this fall to cause widespread outages. Last month, roughly 180,000 customers lost power, and numerous schools and businesses were forced to close.

Temperatures dipped to near freezing on Saturday morning, but are forecast to rise slightly through the weekend.

During the last round of outages, the city of Portland opened warming shelters for the thousands of residents without power; this time, however, only a couple of dozen CMP customers in the city were reported without service on Saturday morning. A total of 27 still remained out of power before 7 p.m. Saturday.

