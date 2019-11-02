PITTSBURGH — Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime Saturday to give the Edmonton Oilers a 2-1 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Draisaitl had Alex Galchenyuk on his back when he flipped a rolling puck past Matt Murray on a breakaway 2:37 into overtime for his NHL-best 13th goal of the season. Draisaitl had 12 goals and 25 points in October, and has seven goals and 10 points during a five-game point streak.

Colby Cave also scored for Edmonton, which has three wins in its last seven games after starting 7-1. Mike Smith stopped 51 shots for the Oilers.

Brian Dumoulin of Biddeford scored a short-handed goal for Pittsburgh, which has lost four of its last six. Murray made 27 saves.

The Penguins previously won six straight over the Oilers. Pittsburgh has not lost at home in regulation against Edmonton since Jan. 10, 2006, an 18-game streak.

Dumoulin tied the game with a third-period short-handed goal on Pittsburgh’s 47th shot. Bryan Rust, on the rush, dropped a pass to Dumoulin, who beat Smith to the glove side with 6:46 left. Pittsburgh had a 51-22 advantage in shots through regulation.

Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid met for the seventh time head-to-head in a battle of generational talents.

It was the first time McDavid’s Oilers bested Crosby and the Penguins. McDavid finished minus-1 with three shots, while Crosby was also at minus-1 with two shots.

RANGERS 2, PREDATORS 1: Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves to lead New York at Nashville, Tennessee.

Filip Chytil and Ryan Strome scored for the Rangers, who have won 3 of 4.

Viktor Arvidsson had the goal for Nashville, which has lost two straight.

Chytil scored the first goal at 16:05 of the opening period. He carried the puck from inside New York’s defensive zone on the left side on a two-on-one with Chris Kreider. After crossing the Nashville blue line, Chytil made a toe-drag move around Predators defenseman Dan Hamhuis before beating goaltender Juuse Saros with a wrist shot on the short side.

