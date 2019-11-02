WESTBROOK – Richard “Dickie” A. Rolfe II, 74, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough. He was born Aug. 7, 1945, in Portland, son of the late Richard A. Rolfe I and the late Dorothy L. (Rice) Rolfe.

Dickie graduated from South Portland High School in 1964. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1964-1968, Vietnam – Sgt. Airmen air policeman and medic. Dickie was an expert marksman and received a bronze star. Dickie was a member of the VFW, AMVets, and MooseLodge. He owned and operated Kodiak Construction in Scarborough. Dickie enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his two grandchildren.

He was also predeceased by the love of his life, Shelia (Cunningham) Rolfe on Sept. 20, 2018.

Richard is survived by his daughters, Erica and Leanna; grandchildren, Morgan and Cameron; brothers, Fred, Robert, Jim and their spouses, including a special sister-in-law, Connie Shepardson; and many nieces and nephews who were dear to his heart.

A graveside service for Richard and Shelia is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, November 8, at Brooklawn Memorial Park, Portland.

To express condolences or participate in Dickie’s online tribute, please visit www.dolbyblaissegee.com

Those wishing to remember Richard may make a donation in his name to:

The Disabled Veterans

of America

P.O. Box 14301

Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous