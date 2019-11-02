WESTBROOK – Nancy Ann (Joy) Curran, 83, of Westbrook, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2019, after a brief illness. We know her kindness will live forever in the hearts of all who knew her, and her warmth and beautiful soul will be missed by those she touched with her gentle and giving ways throughout her time with us all.

Born Nov. 12, 1935, to Howard and Olive Pride Joy, Nancy lived nearly her entire life on Duck Pond Road, with a short hiatus as a new bride on Peaks Island, Gray, and Brunswick before returning to Westbrook. Devoted to her family, Nancy cherished the fact that she had the opportunity to live on and love the same land generations of her family had enjoyed … down the street from her grandmother … in her great grandparents’ field … grandchildren climbing the same apple tree she and her mother had played in … ancestors under the apple tree … When asked what she wanted said about her after passing, she easily responded that the only thing she wants the world to know is that she has been lucky enough to have come from a loving family, and to have loved and been loved by all of her family.

Nancy championed all Westbrook arts, academics, and community – and always as a devoted mother, wife, and friend. Nancy was a Prides Corner, Westbrook girl through and through, as was evidenced by her active participation in all facets of community life. She is remembered for her “English muffin pizzas” at Prides Corner School field days, her faithful support in everything from the Prides Corner Congregational Church Choir, to founding the PCC Bean Suppers, to local and State politics, to WHS bands – as both a band parent and as a school committee member.

Nancy was a charter member of the Westbrook Historical Society, a longtime member of the Westbrook and Maine State Womens Clubs and Westbrook Republican City Committee, a faithful participant of Prides Corner Congregational Church, and a 12-year representative on Westbrook School Committee. A testament to her unswerving dedication to her beloved city, Nancy was honored to receive the Westbrook High School Distinguished Alumni Award in 1996. Notably, Nancy extended her contribution of self in 1985, when, as members of the small group of founders of the Maine Irish Children’s Program, she and Phil were sent to Belfast, Northern Ireland to arrange with officials there for 10-12 year old children of different faiths to come to Maine for summer vacations away from the bitterness and war torn streets of Belfast; the first of two such missions.

Nancy married her perfect partner, Phil Curran of Orr’s & Peaks Islands, on August 8, 1955. They were devoted supporters of each other’s many interests and activities throughout their 62-year marriage. The Currans lived at Prides Corner, Westbrook for more than 50 years, where they raised four children together. They took great delight in their eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Nancy and Phil, constant and enthusiastic followers of their children’s and grandchildren’s activities, travelled around the country for birthdays, ball games, concerts, graduations, and weddings. Nancy will lovingly be remembered by those who knew her for her welcoming home and her delight in sharing favorite family foods, birds at the feeders, and a good cribbage game.

Nancy, a Gold-Star grandparent, is predeceased by her parents; brother Robert Joy; nephews Paul Curran and Timothy Rioux; and grandson Mark Goyet. She is survived by her four children, Colleen Burnham and her partner Dennis Harrington, Dennis and his wife Barbara, Martha Goyet and her husband Raymond Goyet, Jr., and Andrew and his partner Sally McKibben; seven grandchildren, Geoffrey, Beth, and John Burnham, Brianne Goyet, Jenna Cordy, and Matthew and Nathan Curran; seven great-grandchildren; and two half-brothers, Frederick Joy and his wife Linda, and Timothy Joy and his wife Laurie.

The family wishes to acknowledge the compassionate care provided in the Mercy Hospital Tyler Comfort Care Suite and by the staff at South Portland Nursing Home.

Friends and family are invited to a time of visitation from 4-7 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 4 2019, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St, Portland, Maine. Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Nancy’s online guestbook. Service and Inurnment will be announced at a later date.

If so desired, donations in her memory may be made to:

The Westbrook

Arts & Culture

PO Box 662

Westbrook ME 04098

