HOLLIS – Stephen L. Lambert, 75, retired Maine State Trooper, husband of Diana, passed away on Oct. 31, 2019.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 1 – 4 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m., at Most Holy Trinity Church, 271 Main St., Saco.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »