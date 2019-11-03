Predicting lobster decline, again? (“Scientists predict lobster boom will end within 5 years,” Oct. 24).
Last time scientists predicted a lobster decline, Lobster Conservancy science detected no decrease (“Some research predicts decline; Lobster Conservancy detects no decrease,” Feb. 11, 2001).
This time, both lobster decline and conservancy scientists suffer from an absence of data. The former suspect that warming plays a major role, while the latter blame the impacts brought on by sea level rise for the loss of lobster nursery habitat. The decline scientists also use landings to predict impending doom.
“Ex-vessel” landings report how many pounds of lobster are sold to a dealer at the location where the lobsters are removed from the fishing vessel. Landings do not report where or how the lobsters were captured, nor do they report data about the lobster such as size, sex, molt condition, etc.
It’s too bad we don’t have better predictive tools. At the same time, it’s hard not to suspect that the current level of lobster harvest is not sustainable for the long term.
Commercial lobster fishing in Maine turns 160 years old in 2020. That’s only about 16 generation times for a lobster; 6-7 for a human. Not very long in the grand scheme of things. A lot has changed in that time.
There’s plenty we can do to avoid impending doom. We can start by getting back in touch with the conservation ethic the fishery was built upon and sustained by for the first 150 years.
Diane F. Cowan, Ph.D.
executive director
The Lobster ConservancyFriendship
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Fewer inmates will relieve pressure on jails
-
Opinion
Annunziata Graziano, Brunswick: Starting life with a second chance
-
Outdoors
Hunting: ‘Now what?’ How to field dress a deer
-
Arts & Entertainment
Sixth ‘Terminator’ film succeeds by ignoring the past three in the beloved series
-
Books
Bernardine Evaristo’s ‘Girl, Woman, Other’ received half a Booker Prize
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.