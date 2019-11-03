The cross country season came to a close with the state meet Saturday at Twin Brook Recreation Center in Cumberland.

Four city teams, as well as a few select individuals, took part.

Here’s a recap.

Class C

Waynflete’s girls squad tallied 145 points and placed sixth in Class C (Orono was first with 33 points). The Flyers were led by Anna Wildes, who was 15th for scoring purposes, completing the 5-kilometer course in 22 minutes, 28.04 seconds. Blythe Thompson was 20th (22:56.43) and also scoring were Ellie Simmons (31st, 23:53.36), Maddie Landry (35th, 24:09.10) and Claire DiNapoli (44th, 25:19.84).

The Flyers placed in the top 10 at states for the 15th year in a row.

Waynflete’s boys’ team didn’t qualify, but two individuals took part.

Levi Lilienthal had the 28th-best time (18:47.94) and Connor Feeney posted the 67th-fastest time (20:01.26).

Class A

In the Class A girls’ meet, won by Bonny Eagle with 72 points, Portland (236) capped its transcendent season with a 10th-place finish. Cheverus (286) came in 13th.

The Bulldogs were led again by their freshmen, Annabelle Brooks (35th, 21:46.35), Tenley Flint (42nd, 22:03.40), Taylor Austerer (51st, 22:14.16) and Greta Holmes (53rd, 22:16.79). Also scoring was senior Lucinda Medd (55th, 22:26.78).

Portland enjoyed its best state meet finish since coming in seventh way back in 1998.

Cheverus’ top finishers were Mackenzie Turner (26th, 21:19.71) and Grace Turner (29th, 21:35.87). Also scoring were Leska Whitmarsh (54th, 22:19.55), Daniella Niedermeyer (88th, 24:42.60) and Sophie Schuele (89th, 25:24.02).

Deering didn’t score as a team, but Megan Cunningham had the 25th-best individual time (20:59.60).

In the Class A boys’ state meet, won by Mt. Ararat with 84 points, Deering (254) finished 12th.

The Rams were led by Alexey Seredin (31st, 17:45.44). Also scoring were Owen Pfaff (46th, 18:11.30), Isaac Tabb (48th, 18:12.54), Joey Lancia (54th, 18:22.34) and Owen Richards (75th, 18:55.81).

Portland didn’t qualify as a team, but Liam Niles took part as an individual and posted the 51st-best time (18:11.83).

