SCARBOROUGH – Katharine Kingsley, 75, was called home to God on Oct. 27, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. She passed away after a long illness.

She was born Feb. 21, 1944 in Framingham, Mass. to Earl H. and Winifred K. (Ward) Eggers, both of whom predeceased her.

Katharine is survived by her husband of 54 years, Wilfred (Bill); two sons, Eric and his wife Julie of South Portland and Christopher and his wife Jennifer of Oak Bluffs, Mass.; grandchildren, Jack and Rachel of South Portland and Kaitlin and Blake of Oak Bluffs, Mass.; sisters, Valerie Carroll of Scarborough, Deborah Eggers of West Tisbury, Mass., and Jennifer Eggers of Waltham, Mass.; a nephew, Scott Carroll of Martha’s Vineyard and his children, Mariah and Ellis.

Katharine graduated from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in 1961, received a BS from Bridgewater State University in 1965 and a MS from Wilmington University in Delaware. She began her teaching career in Milton, Mass. and went on to teach in Wallingford, Conn., Hinsdale, Ill., and New Castle County Schools in Delaware, where she spent the majority of her teaching career. She began her career as a school librarian, became a classroom teacher and later returned to being a school librarian where she shared her love of literature with elementary school children.

She loved to walk Higgins Beach with her sister and visiting friends, garden in her backyard, read and bake. Her fondest pastime, however, was spending time with her grandchildren, especially Thanksgiving, Christmas, and cruises when they were all together. Since retiring to the Higgins Beach area in Maine in 2000, Kathy and Bill have embraced the area as their home.

The family would like to thank Dr. Laurie Small and her staff, Dr. Christopher Wellins, the Gibson Center staff at Maine Medical Center, and Dr. Susana Campos at Dana Farber for their support. Along with family members there are many special friends that have been there for us. We thank them for their wealth of support.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at St. Maximillian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Rd., Scarborough. Burial will follow at Black Point Cemetery in Scarborough. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Katharine’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Turning the Tide

Ovarian Cancer Retreats

C/O Betsy G. Neisner

15 Laurel Hill

Leverett, MA 01054

turningthetideovarianretreat.com, or

South Portland

Food Pantry

130 Thaddeus St.

South Portland, ME 04108

